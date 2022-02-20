Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time i…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 14-degree low is fo…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Sun…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degr…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Carlisle people should be prepared for temp…
This evening in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Carlisle people should be prepared for t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees toda…
This evening in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the C…