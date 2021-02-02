 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 5:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

