Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
