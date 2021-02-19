 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

