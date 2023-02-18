Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.