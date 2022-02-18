Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
