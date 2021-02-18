It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
