Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degree…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degr…