Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph.