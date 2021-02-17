Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.