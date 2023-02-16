Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
