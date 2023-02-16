Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.