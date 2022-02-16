Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
