Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.