Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
