Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

