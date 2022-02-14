It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorr…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a g…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 17 degrees is to…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorro…