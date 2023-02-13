Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.