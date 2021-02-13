It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
