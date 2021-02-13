 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News