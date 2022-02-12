Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
For the drive home in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Mond…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. …
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun an…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorr…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It lo…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Carlisle people should be prepared …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The…