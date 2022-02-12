Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.