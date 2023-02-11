The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see su…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degree…