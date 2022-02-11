Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
