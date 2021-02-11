 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicagoans react to several rounds of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News