Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
