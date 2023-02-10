Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Carlisle, PA
