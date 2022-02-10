 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

