Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

