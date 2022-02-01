Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.