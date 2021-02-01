Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
