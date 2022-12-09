 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

