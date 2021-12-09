 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

