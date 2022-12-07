 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

