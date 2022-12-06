Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
