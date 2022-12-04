 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

