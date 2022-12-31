Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
