Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.