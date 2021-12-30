Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …