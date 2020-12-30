Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Carlisle, PA
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
