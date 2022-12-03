 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

