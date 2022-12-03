Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods …
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see g…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahe…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expec…