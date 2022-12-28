 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

