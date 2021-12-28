 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

