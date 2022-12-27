Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Thursday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoor…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. We'll see …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be…
This evening in Carlisle: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 de…