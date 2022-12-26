It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
