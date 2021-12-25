Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.