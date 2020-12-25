 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SUN 4:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

