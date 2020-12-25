Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SUN 4:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degree…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 20 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.62. A 27-degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …