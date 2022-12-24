 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

