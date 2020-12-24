Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
It will be a cold day in Carlisle, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 20 degrees is toda…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degree…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.62. A 27-degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Monday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …