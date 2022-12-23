 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

