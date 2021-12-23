 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News