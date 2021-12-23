Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.