Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Carlisle, PA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Thursday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
