Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.