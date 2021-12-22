Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. The forecast ca…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Periods…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle …
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
This evening in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's hi…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly c…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expe…