Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Carlisle, PA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carlisle people should be prepared for tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
This evening in Carlisle: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Rain. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures in …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Ra…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.