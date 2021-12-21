Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Carlisle, PA

Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
